UK's Keir Starmer vows to step up engagement in Middle East for long-term stability

2024-12-09
UK&#39;s Keir Starmer vows to step up engagement in Middle East for long-term stability
UK's Keir Starmer vows to step up engagement in Middle East for long-term stability

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to step up the country's engagement in the Middle East to support long-term stability, the government said on Monday.

"The stability of the Middle East is paramount to delivering a foundation of security at home," the statement cited Starmer as having said during his first visit to the region since taking office in July.

"The Prime Minister said the UK will play a more present and consistent role in the region, and work with partners to increase defence cooperation to strengthen deterrence of threats across land, sea, space, air and cyber."

Starmer also set out an additional 11 million pounds ($14.07 million) of humanitarian aid for Syria, where rebel forces have seized the capital of Damascus and President Bashar al-Assad has fled to Russia.

Starmer has also agreed to bolster the existing defence partnership between Britain and Saudi Arabia and promote greater defense industrial cooperation.

Reuters
 

