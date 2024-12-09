Israel's incursion into Syria beyond the Golan Heights following Bashar al-Assad's overthrow must only be "temporary," the United States said Monday, after the United Nations said Israel was violating a 1974 deal.



"This is a temporary action that they have taken in response to actions by the Syrian military to withdraw from that area. Now, what we want to see, ultimately, is that agreement fully upheld, and we'll watch to see that Israel does that," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.



AFP