Israel's incursion into Syria must be 'temporary': US State Department
World News
2024-12-09 | 14:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's incursion into Syria must be 'temporary': US State Department
Israel's incursion into Syria beyond the Golan Heights following Bashar al-Assad's overthrow must only be "temporary," the United States said Monday, after the United Nations said Israel was violating a 1974 deal.
"This is a temporary action that they have taken in response to actions by the Syrian military to withdraw from that area. Now, what we want to see, ultimately, is that agreement fully upheld, and we'll watch to see that Israel does that," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel
Syria
Golan Heights
Bashar al-Assad
United States
