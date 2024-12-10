News
Russia close to achieving goals in Ukraine war, Putin's spy chief says
World News
2024-12-10 | 04:09
High views
Russia close to achieving goals in Ukraine war, Putin's spy chief says
Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign intelligence chief said on Tuesday that Russia was close to achieving its goals in Ukraine with Moscow holding what he said was the strategic initiative in all areas in the war.
Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and triggered the biggest crisis in relations between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
"The situation on the front is not in Kyiv's favour," Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), told Razvedchik, the official publication of the foreign intelligence agency.
"The strategic initiative in all areas belongs to us, we are close to achieving our goals, while the armed forces of Ukraine are on the verge of collapse," Naryshkin said.
Naryshkin added that for Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had lost legitimacy and "the ability to negotiate".
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
War
Goals
Intelligence Chief
