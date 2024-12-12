US sees Assad's fall as chance to destroy Syria's chemical arsenal 'once and for all'

World News
2024-12-12 | 10:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US sees Assad&#39;s fall as chance to destroy Syria&#39;s chemical arsenal &#39;once and for all&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US sees Assad's fall as chance to destroy Syria's chemical arsenal 'once and for all'

The United States sees the fall of Bashar al-Assad as an extraordinary chance to rid Syria "once and for all" of chemical weapons that killed or injured thousands of people in its civil war, a senior U.S. official said Thursday.

Washington will strongly back efforts by the global chemical weapons watchdog to eliminate Syria's chemical arsenal, Nicole Shampaine, U.S. ambassador to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, told Reuters in an interview ahead of a closed-door OPCW session on Syria in The Hague.

At the meeting due to begin at 1430 GMT, the OPCW's chief was expected to seek approval from key member states for funding and technical assistance to implement a time-consuming chemical nonproliferation process in Syria.

Syria joined the OPCW in 2013 under a U.S.-Russian deal and agreed to eliminate its chemical arsenal. But after more than a decade of inspections, Syria still possesses banned munitions and investigators found such weapons were used repeatedly by President Assad's forces during the 13-year civil war.



Reuters

World News

Middle East News

US

Bashar al-Assad

Fall

Destroy

Syria

Chemical

Arsenal

LBCI Next
Pentagon chief demands 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria
Spain calls for 'red lines' in talks with new Syria leadership
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-09

Germany pauses asylum applications for Syrians after fall of Assad

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

Biden says US will work with partners in Syria to manage risks after Assad's fall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08

Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Israel strikes scientific research center for chemical weapons and ballistic missiles in Syria's Damascus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:28

Blinken lands in Turkey for talks on Syria upheaval: AFP

LBCI
World News
12:21

Trump says 'anything can happen' when asked about chances of war with Iran

LBCI
World News
11:23

Paraguay opens Israel embassy in Jerusalem after moving it from Tel Aviv

LBCI
World News
11:19

Kurdish-led SDF 'critical' to blocking IS resurgence in Syria: Blinken

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Sources to LBCI: Turkish-Qatari delegation visits Damascus for talks on Syria's future

LBCI
Middle East News
05:23

Nizar Zakka tells LBCI: Video allegedly showing missing journalist Austin Tice reviewed, not him

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-22

Gebran Bassil: Hezbollah's attack sparked the war, we are not in alliance with them

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-25

Dubai to boost rainwater drainage system with $8.2 billion project

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:42

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
05:49

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Sources to LBCI: Turkish-Qatari delegation visits Damascus for talks on Syria's future

LBCI
Middle East News
14:08

Israeli bulldozer expands road on Lebanese side of Mount Hermon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

MP Neemat Frem officially announces candidacy for Lebanon's presidency — Meet the candidate

LBCI
Middle East News
14:51

Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
14:41

Syria's Baath party says suspends work indefinitely

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:04

US CENTCOM chief General Kurilla visits Beirut, discusses Israel-Lebanon ceasefire mechanism

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

PM Mikati hails Lebanese army's deployment in south as key step toward stability

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More