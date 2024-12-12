Trump says 'anything can happen' when asked about chances of war with Iran

World News
2024-12-12 | 12:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says &#39;anything can happen&#39; when asked about chances of war with Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says 'anything can happen' when asked about chances of war with Iran

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said "anything can happen" when asked about the chances of going to war with Iran during his next term in an interview with Time, coinciding with his being named the magazine's Person of the Year.

"Anything can happen. Anything can happen. It's a very volatile situation," Trump said, before going on to say he thinks the most dangerous thing happening now is Ukraine shooting missiles into Russia, which he said was a major escalation.

Trump has previously threatened Iran, whose elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have sought to assassinate him, according to the U.S. government. Iran has denied the claim.


Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Trump

US

War

Iran

President

LBCI Next
S. Korea police launch second raid on presidential compound: News agency says
Pentagon chief demands 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-20

Iran's President calls on Pope Francis to use influence to stop war in Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-23

Iran's President accuses Israel of seeking conflict, says opposes war

LBCI
World News
2024-12-07

President-elect Trump says US should 'not get involved' in conflict in Syria

LBCI
World News
2024-12-03

Kremlin says no date yet for Iranian president's visit to Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:28

Blinken lands in Turkey for talks on Syria upheaval: AFP

LBCI
World News
11:23

Paraguay opens Israel embassy in Jerusalem after moving it from Tel Aviv

LBCI
World News
11:19

Kurdish-led SDF 'critical' to blocking IS resurgence in Syria: Blinken

LBCI
World News
11:08

US official Sullivan says 'got the sense' Israeli PM ready for Gaza deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:41

Lebanese ‎Syndicate of Money Changers: Concerns over counterfeit $50 bills exaggerated

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

Israeli military: Airstrike targets Hezbollah members in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Fares Souaid to LBCI: Hezbollah fulfills Iranian needs; we must define Lebanese interests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:42

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
05:49

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

Israeli military: Airstrike targets Hezbollah members in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Sources to LBCI: Turkish-Qatari delegation visits Damascus for talks on Syria's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

MP Neemat Frem officially announces candidacy for Lebanon's presidency — Meet the candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:04

US CENTCOM chief General Kurilla visits Beirut, discusses Israel-Lebanon ceasefire mechanism

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Lebanese army begins phased deployment around Khiam amid Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:41

Lebanese ‎Syndicate of Money Changers: Concerns over counterfeit $50 bills exaggerated

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More