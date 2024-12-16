German opposition leader says Scholz's vice chancellor 'face of economic crisis'

2024-12-16 | 08:15
German opposition leader says Scholz's vice chancellor 'face of economic crisis'

Germany's conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz on Monday blamed the country's economic troubles on Olaf Scholz's outgoing coalition government.

Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck was "the face of the economic crisis," said Merz, who charged that Scholz had left the country in "one of the biggest economic crises of the postwar era."

AFP
 

World News

Germany

Friedrich Merz

Economy

Olaf Scholz

Robert Habeck

