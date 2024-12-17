News
Russia says Kyiv allies are 'accomplices' in Moscow assassination
2024-12-17 | 13:37
Russia says Kyiv allies are 'accomplices' in Moscow assassination
Russia on Tuesday criticized Ukraine's allies over what it called insufficient reactions to the assassination in Moscow of the Russian army's chemical weapons chief, an attack claimed by Kyiv.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the West in a Telegram post of "approval for war crimes by fighters of the Kyiv regime" and said, "All those who welcome terrorist attacks or deliberately hush them up are accomplices."
AFP
Russia
Ukraine
Allies
Army
Chief
Chemical Weapons
