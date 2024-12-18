Paramilitary shelling of besieged Darfur city kills 10, activists say

Ten civilians were killed and 20 wounded in paramilitary shelling of North Darfur's besieged capital, El-Fasher, which hit the city's main hospital and other areas, activists said.



The attack left "10 civilians killed and 20 others injured... as a result of recent shelling inside the city of El-Fasher and the Saudi Hospital," said the local resistance committee, one of hundreds of volunteer groups that have been coordinating aid across Sudan during 20 months of fighting between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).



AFP