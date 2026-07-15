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UK summons senior Iranian diplomat over alleged proxy attacks in Europe
World News
15-07-2026 | 00:50
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UK summons senior Iranian diplomat over alleged proxy attacks in Europe
Britain on Tuesday summoned Iran's most senior diplomat in London over what the UK government said was Iran's role in directing proxy groups to carry out attacks across Europe in recent months.
Charge d'Affaires Ali Nasimfar was summoned to the foreign ministry over the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force allegedly directing a group to carry out attacks across Europe between March and May, the British Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
It identified the proxy group as the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right. Calling the activity "completely unacceptable," the foreign ministry said, "Despite repeated warnings, Iran’s intelligence services have not ceased in their hostile activity. Instead, Iran has sought to intensify its malign behaviour."
The Iranian embassy in London could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours. Iran, which is at war with the United States and Israel, has previously denied using proxies.
Britain on Monday designated the IRGC and a linked group as a security threat under new powers aimed at preventing foreign states from using proxies for activities such as surveillance and sabotage.
Tehran on Tuesday condemned the decision, saying the IRGC was an official part of Iran's armed forces and accusing Britain of violating international law by targeting a state institution.
The Quds Force is the IRGC's overseas arm. The United States has designated the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.
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