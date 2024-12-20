Blinken announces nearly $200 million in humanitarian aid for Sudan

2024-12-20 | 00:20
Blinken announces nearly $200 million in humanitarian aid for Sudan
Blinken announces nearly $200 million in humanitarian aid for Sudan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Thursday an additional $200 million in humanitarian aid for Sudan, including food, shelter, and healthcare, as the ongoing conflict has killed tens of thousands and created the world's largest displacement crisis.

Speaking while chairing a United Nations Security Council meeting on Sudan, Blinken emphasized the need for more aid to be provided swiftly and safely as necessary.

