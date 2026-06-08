President Aoun tells CNN Lebanon seeks ties with Iran based on mutual respect, calls for end to war with Israel

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08-06-2026 | 13:39
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President Aoun tells CNN Lebanon seeks ties with Iran based on mutual respect, calls for end to war with Israel
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President Aoun tells CNN Lebanon seeks ties with Iran based on mutual respect, calls for end to war with Israel

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said in an interview with CNN that Lebanon seeks a good relationship with Iran based on mutual respect, but stressed that Tehran must not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs or “destroy the country for its own interests.”

Aoun also said Israel must show commitment and a genuine willingness to end the war, adding that it is time for “the power of reason to prevail over the logic of force.”

He further said that Hezbollah members are Lebanese citizens who have the right to live with dignity, but under the protection of the state.

Aoun added that if Hezbollah does not agree to hand over its weapons or engage in negotiations with the government, it would eventually become isolated from public support.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said in an interview with CNN that he is seeking to leverage U.S. President Donald Trump’s attention to the Lebanon-Israel conflict, adding that Beirut is relying on Trump and his team in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Aoun said negotiations have been difficult but have led to a ceasefire arrangement linked to Hezbollah’s withdrawal from positions along the southern border.

He added that Lebanese officials are unified in their effort to end the war, noting that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri represents the Shiite community and not only Hezbollah.

Aoun also said he will not meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before reaching an agreement to end the conflict.

The president addressed Israelis directly, questioning whether they wished to continue living in an endless cycle of war.

“Do you really want to live in an endless war? Haven’t you been tired of war since 1948? Do you truly want to live in peace?” Aoun said.

He urged dialogue, saying: “Let us sit down and talk. If you are not willing, then we will not live in security and safety.”

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