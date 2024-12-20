News
EU chief slams Russian attack that damaged Kyiv embassies
World News
2024-12-20 | 07:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU chief slams Russian attack that damaged Kyiv embassies
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen Friday condemned a Russian strike on a Kyiv building hosting multiple diplomatic missions including those of Portugal, Argentina, Albania and Montenegro.
"Another heinous Russian attack against Kyiv," the European Commission chief posted on X in response. "Putin's disregard for international law reaches new heights."
AFP
World News
European Union
Russia
Strike
Ukraine
Diplomatic Missions
