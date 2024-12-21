News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Airports reopen following Ukraine drone attack on Russia's Kazan
World News
2024-12-21 | 09:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Airports reopen following Ukraine drone attack on Russia's Kazan
The airport in the Russian city of Kazan reopened on Saturday after temporarily closing earlier in the day following a Ukrainian drone attack, Russia's aviation watchdog said.
Russian state news agencies reported the drone attack on a residential complex and other areas in Kazan, some 500 miles (800 km) east of Moscow.
The Defence Ministry said the city had been attacked by three waves of drones between 7:40 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. (0440 and 0620 GMT). It said three drones were destroyed by air defence systems and three others by electronic warfare systems.
There were no casualties reported, agencies said, citing local authorities. The mayor of Kazan said on Telegram that all planned mass events in the city would be canceled over the weekend and that authorities would offer temporary accommodation to evacuees.
The Baza Telegram channel, which is close to Russia's security services, published unverified video footage showing an aerial object crashing into a high-rise building, producing a large fireball.
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the attack, saying Ukraine was "taking out its impotent anger for real military defeats on the peaceful population of Russia."
Airports in Izhevsk, a smaller city northeast of Kazan, and Saratov, some 400 miles (650 km) south of Kazan, had also temporarily halted flight arrivals and departures, Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said via Telegram.
Restrictions at the airports were later lifted, Rosaviatsia said.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Airports
Drone
Attack
Kazan
Next
Russia says new village captured in eastern Ukraine drive
Major reshuffle as Trudeau faces party pressure, Trump attacks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-11-24
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's military says
World News
2024-11-24
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's military says
0
World News
2024-11-03
Russian drone attack sparks park fire in Ukraine's Kyiv
World News
2024-11-03
Russian drone attack sparks park fire in Ukraine's Kyiv
0
World News
2024-11-03
Russian drone attack on Kyiv damages buildings, power lines, Ukraine says
World News
2024-11-03
Russian drone attack on Kyiv damages buildings, power lines, Ukraine says
0
World News
2024-12-13
Trump criticizes Ukraine's use of US missiles for attacks deep into Russia
World News
2024-12-13
Trump criticizes Ukraine's use of US missiles for attacks deep into Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:17
Biden slams 'despicable' German Christmas market attack
World News
12:17
Biden slams 'despicable' German Christmas market attack
0
World News
12:10
Zelensky says met CIA director in Ukraine
World News
12:10
Zelensky says met CIA director in Ukraine
0
World News
11:25
Biden signs US government funding bill, avoiding shutdown: White House
World News
11:25
Biden signs US government funding bill, avoiding shutdown: White House
0
World News
07:37
Germany Christmas market attack suspect considered 'Islamophobic': Interior minister
World News
07:37
Germany Christmas market attack suspect considered 'Islamophobic': Interior minister
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-06-22
Jordan's police reports discovering explosives in residential apartment
Middle East News
2024-06-22
Jordan's police reports discovering explosives in residential apartment
0
Lebanon News
08:11
Israeli army bulldozes lemon orchards near UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
Lebanon News
08:11
Israeli army bulldozes lemon orchards near UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12
Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12
Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:57
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:57
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction
2
Lebanon News
13:34
Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
13:34
Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens
3
Lebanon News
09:57
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:57
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
4
Lebanon News
05:41
Lebanese army raises flag at Hechmech site after takeover (Video)
Lebanon News
05:41
Lebanese army raises flag at Hechmech site after takeover (Video)
5
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli army establishes checkpoint in Lebanon's Naqoura after demolitions: Report
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli army establishes checkpoint in Lebanon's Naqoura after demolitions: Report
6
Lebanon News
05:03
Lebanese army takes control of Hechmech, Sultan Yaaqoub, and Halwa camp in Bekaa: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03
Lebanese army takes control of Hechmech, Sultan Yaaqoub, and Halwa camp in Bekaa: Sources tell LBCI
7
Lebanon News
08:11
Israeli army bulldozes lemon orchards near UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
Lebanon News
08:11
Israeli army bulldozes lemon orchards near UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Qatar's diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Qatar's diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More