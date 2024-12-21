Airports reopen following Ukraine drone attack on Russia's Kazan

World News
2024-12-21 | 09:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Airports reopen following Ukraine drone attack on Russia&#39;s Kazan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Airports reopen following Ukraine drone attack on Russia's Kazan

The airport in the Russian city of Kazan reopened on Saturday after temporarily closing earlier in the day following a Ukrainian drone attack, Russia's aviation watchdog said.

Russian state news agencies reported the drone attack on a residential complex and other areas in Kazan, some 500 miles (800 km) east of Moscow.

The Defence Ministry said the city had been attacked by three waves of drones between 7:40 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. (0440 and 0620 GMT). It said three drones were destroyed by air defence systems and three others by electronic warfare systems.

There were no casualties reported, agencies said, citing local authorities. The mayor of Kazan said on Telegram that all planned mass events in the city would be canceled over the weekend and that authorities would offer temporary accommodation to evacuees.

The Baza Telegram channel, which is close to Russia's security services, published unverified video footage showing an aerial object crashing into a high-rise building, producing a large fireball.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the attack, saying Ukraine was "taking out its impotent anger for real military defeats on the peaceful population of Russia."

Airports in Izhevsk, a smaller city northeast of Kazan, and Saratov, some 400 miles (650 km) south of Kazan, had also temporarily halted flight arrivals and departures, Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said via Telegram.

Restrictions at the airports were later lifted, Rosaviatsia said.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Airports

Drone

Attack

Kazan

LBCI Next
Russia says new village captured in eastern Ukraine drive
Major reshuffle as Trudeau faces party pressure, Trump attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-24

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's military says

LBCI
World News
2024-11-03

Russian drone attack sparks park fire in Ukraine's Kyiv

LBCI
World News
2024-11-03

Russian drone attack on Kyiv damages buildings, power lines, Ukraine says

LBCI
World News
2024-12-13

Trump criticizes Ukraine's use of US missiles for attacks deep into Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:17

Biden slams 'despicable' German Christmas market attack

LBCI
World News
12:10

Zelensky says met CIA director in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
11:25

Biden signs US government funding bill, avoiding shutdown: White House

LBCI
World News
07:37

Germany Christmas market attack suspect considered 'Islamophobic': Interior minister

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-22

Jordan's police reports discovering explosives in residential apartment

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Israeli army bulldozes lemon orchards near UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12

Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Lebanese army raises flag at Hechmech site after takeover (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Israeli army establishes checkpoint in Lebanon's Naqoura after demolitions: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Lebanese army takes control of Hechmech, Sultan Yaaqoub, and Halwa camp in Bekaa: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Israeli army bulldozes lemon orchards near UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Qatar's diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More