Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
16
o
Zelensky says met CIA director in Ukraine
World News
2024-12-21 | 12:10
Zelensky says met CIA director in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he had met the U.S. CIA director William Burns in Ukraine, a rare public disclosure of a meeting between the pair amid Russia's invasion.
"Bill Burns paid his last visit to Ukraine as CIA Director," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram, adding that the two had held "many meetings during this war," most of which were not disclosed.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
CIA
William Burns
Russia
