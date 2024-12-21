Zelensky says met CIA director in Ukraine

World News
2024-12-21 | 12:10
High views
Zelensky says met CIA director in Ukraine
Zelensky says met CIA director in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday he had met the U.S. CIA director William Burns in Ukraine, a rare public disclosure of a meeting between the pair amid Russia's invasion.

"Bill Burns paid his last visit to Ukraine as CIA Director," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram, adding that the two had held "many meetings during this war," most of which were not disclosed.

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

CIA

William Burns

Russia

