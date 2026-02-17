US Senator Slotkin to LBCI: I'm in support of more money for the LAF

Lebanon News
17-02-2026 | 10:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Senator Slotkin to LBCI: I&#39;m in support of more money for the LAF
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US Senator Slotkin to LBCI: I'm in support of more money for the LAF

U.S. Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin said she supports providing additional American assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces, describing the army's request for support as urgent and reasonable.

Slotkin said she met Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal in Washington about 10 days ago. She said Haykal emphasized the need for U.S. backing to help the army carry out the growing number of missions assigned to it.

"He has a very strong request for American support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, and it's a very reasonable request," Slotkin said, noting the needs include equipment, trucks, spare parts, and other supplies.

Slotkin said she is interested in helping secure the assistance, stressing her role on the Senate Armed Services Committee, which helps shape the U.S. Defense Department budget and determines funding levels for partner forces worldwide.

"I'm in support of more money for the LAF, because they're stretched, and they're being asked to do more than their equipment can bear," she said, adding that Haykal has provided a full list of needs.

Asked by LBCI whether the Lebanese Army will receive additional assistance soon, Slotkin said efforts are underway to increase funding and support this year. She noted the army received an increase last year compared with previous years, and said she hopes for another increase so it can meet all its responsibilities.

Slotkin did not definitively confirm any new aid package, but said the request is likely to be included in the coming summer.

Commenting on what took place between U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and the Lebanese Army Commander in Washington, Slotkin said she did not believe it was appropriate for Graham to stage what she described as a stunt during the meeting.

She said she met Haykal only hours before Graham and described her own meeting as reasonable and constructive.

"Even if there are disagreements, we can always remain respectful," Slotkin said. "We need the Lebanese Armed Forces to succeed, and we need Lebanon to succeed for a more peaceful region."

Lebanon News

US

Senator

Elissa Slotkin

LBCI

Support

Money

LAF

Army

LBCI Next
Germany's President visits Lebanese Navy school in Jounieh
Lebanon’s gas station owners' syndicate say gasoline hike caught them by surprise, warn of wider impact
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-10

'Of course I'm going back' to Venezuela, opposition leader Machado tells BBC

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV to LBCI: I will continue contacts with world leaders in pursuit of peace

LBCI
World News
2026-02-07

US plans meeting for Gaza 'Board of Peace' in Washington on February 19: Axios

LBCI
World News
2026-01-03

US senator quotes Rubio saying no more Venezuela strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's election uncertainty grows: Cabinet avoids decision on expat voting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Paying the price: Fuel hike and VAT plan stir debate over Lebanon’s finances

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

UNIFIL and Lebanese Army remove unexploded shells from homes in Odaisseh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Germany's President visits Lebanese Navy school in Jounieh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-20

Israeli military signals readiness for broader Lebanon operation pending political decision—the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21

Egyptian intelligence chief due in Israel Tuesday for Gaza talks: State TV

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06

Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-01

Iran protester Erfan Soltani released on bail: Lawyer

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:05

Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Lebanon’s finance minister says no new taxes in 2025, vows tougher revenue collection

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

Lebanon’s gas station owners' syndicate say gasoline hike caught them by surprise, warn of wider impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

US Senator Slotkin to LBCI: I'm in support of more money for the LAF

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Lebanese Energy Minister opposed fuel, VAT hikes in Cabinet session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Germany's President visits Lebanese Navy school in Jounieh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More