U.S. Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin said she supports providing additional American assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces, describing the army's request for support as urgent and reasonable.



Slotkin said she met Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal in Washington about 10 days ago. She said Haykal emphasized the need for U.S. backing to help the army carry out the growing number of missions assigned to it.



"He has a very strong request for American support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, and it's a very reasonable request," Slotkin said, noting the needs include equipment, trucks, spare parts, and other supplies.



Slotkin said she is interested in helping secure the assistance, stressing her role on the Senate Armed Services Committee, which helps shape the U.S. Defense Department budget and determines funding levels for partner forces worldwide.



"I'm in support of more money for the LAF, because they're stretched, and they're being asked to do more than their equipment can bear," she said, adding that Haykal has provided a full list of needs.



Asked by LBCI whether the Lebanese Army will receive additional assistance soon, Slotkin said efforts are underway to increase funding and support this year. She noted the army received an increase last year compared with previous years, and said she hopes for another increase so it can meet all its responsibilities.



Slotkin did not definitively confirm any new aid package, but said the request is likely to be included in the coming summer.



Commenting on what took place between U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and the Lebanese Army Commander in Washington, Slotkin said she did not believe it was appropriate for Graham to stage what she described as a stunt during the meeting.



She said she met Haykal only hours before Graham and described her own meeting as reasonable and constructive.



"Even if there are disagreements, we can always remain respectful," Slotkin said. "We need the Lebanese Armed Forces to succeed, and we need Lebanon to succeed for a more peaceful region."