South Korean opposition plans to impeach acting president Han, floor leader says

South Korea's main opposition party intends to pursue the impeachment of acting president Han Duck-soo, the party's floor leader said on Tuesday.



The Democratic Party's (DP) floor leader Park Chan-dae announced this after Han postponed approving legislation to launch a special counsel investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed bid to impose martial law.



Prime Minister Han has taken over from the suspended Yoon, who was impeached on Dec. 14 and faces a Constitutional Court review on whether to oust him or restore his powers.



Han has called for the ruling and opposition parties to discuss the matter of a special counsel investigation and other issues.



"Acting president Han made it clear at today's cabinet meeting that he would not greenlight the special prosecution law," Park said.



"There is no way to interpret it other than that he is delaying time."

The timing of submitting a bill to impeach Han could be decided as soon as Tuesday afternoon, local media reported.



Reuters