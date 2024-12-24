Philippines defends U.S. missile system deployment, seeks to acquire its own

On Tuesday, the Philippines' defense minister justified the country's deployment of a U.S. medium-range missile system and plans to acquire its own despite opposition from China, a longstanding rival in the South China Sea.



"Any deployment and procurement of assets related to the Philippines' security and defense fall within its sovereign prerogative and are not subject to any foreign veto," Minister Gilberto Teodoro said in a statement.



The deployment of the Typhon missile assets for joint exercises was "legitimate, legal, and beyond reproach," he added.



There is a plan to acquire a missile system with mid-range capability, Philippine army chief Roy Galido said on Monday, adding, "There are negotiations because we see its feasibility and adaptability."



Reuters