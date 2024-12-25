Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan killed 38: Official says

2024-12-25 | 11:24
Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan killed 38: Official says
Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan killed 38: Official says

Thirty-eight people were killed when an Azerbaijan Airlines plane with 67 on board crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, a senior Kazakh official said.

"The situation is not very good, 38 dead," Russia's Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev as saying.

AFP
 

