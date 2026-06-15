Iran's stocks of enriched uranium need to be neutralized and placed under the supervision of the U.N. atomic agency, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.



"We will ensure that the enriched uranium capabilities that remain are properly neutralized," Macron said after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deal with Iran. The sensitive stocks should be "either taken out, or diluted" and then looked after by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Macron said.







AFP