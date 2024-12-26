News
South Korean opposition says it will vote to impeach acting President Han
World News
2024-12-26 | 05:18
South Korean opposition says it will vote to impeach acting President Han
South Korea's main opposition party said it would introduce a bill to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo on Thursday and hold a vote on Friday, a move that could deepen the country's constitutional crisis triggered by a short-lived martial law.
The opposition Democratic Party had threatened to impeach Han if he did not immediately appoint three justices to fill the vacancies at the Constitutional Court. Parliament voted in favor of three nominees on Thursday, but they have yet to be formally appointed by Han.
The court is trying to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.
"It has become clear that Prime Minister and acting President Han Duck-soo does not have the qualification or the will to safeguard the Constitution," Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae said in a statement.
The motion was introduced to parliament on Thursday and must be voted on within 24-72 hours.
It cited a range of actions by Han as grounds for his impeachment, including his veto of a special prosecutor bill to investigate alleged wrongdoings by the first lady.
Reuters
World News
South Korea
Opposition
Vote
Impeach
President
Any Ukraine peace deal must guarantee Russia's security, Lavrov says
World News
World News
World News
World News
World News
World News
World News
World News
Middle East News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
0
0
0
0
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
09:46
12:24
08:27
12:49
07:56
04:22
