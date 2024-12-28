Senate intelligence panel criticizes CIA response to Havana syndrome

A bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee report released on Friday criticized the CIA's response to so-called Havana syndrome health problems among its workforce, saying many individuals did not receive adequate care.



The report cast no new light on the causes of the headaches, nausea, memory lapses, dizziness, and other ailments that were first reported by U.S. embassy officials in the Cuban capital, Havana, in 2016.



A globe-spanning U.S. intelligence investigation concluded in March 2023 that it was doubtful a foreign adversary was responsible for the ailments that afflicted some 1,500 U.S. diplomats, spies, other personnel, and their families.



It found the symptoms, reports of which peaked in 2021 and have since dramatically tapered off, likely resulted from pre-existing conditions, conventional illnesses, and environmental and social factors.



Reuters