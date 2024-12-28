South Korean prosecutors say Yoon authorized 'shooting' during martial law bid

South Korea's suspended president, Yoon Suk Yeol, authorized the military to fire their weapons if needed to enter parliament during his failed bid to impose martial law, according to a prosecutors' report seen by AFP on Saturday.



"Have you still not got in? What are you doing? Break down the door and drag them out, even if it means shooting," Yoon told capital defense command chief Lee Jin-woo on December 3, according to the summary prosecution indictment report, which Yoon's lawyer has denied.



AFP