South Korean prosecutors say Yoon authorized 'shooting' during martial law bid

World News
2024-12-28 | 02:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South Korean prosecutors say Yoon authorized &#39;shooting&#39; during martial law bid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
South Korean prosecutors say Yoon authorized 'shooting' during martial law bid

South Korea's suspended president, Yoon Suk Yeol, authorized the military to fire their weapons if needed to enter parliament during his failed bid to impose martial law, according to a prosecutors' report seen by AFP on Saturday.

"Have you still not got in? What are you doing? Break down the door and drag them out, even if it means shooting," Yoon told capital defense command chief Lee Jin-woo on December 3, according to the summary prosecution indictment report, which Yoon's lawyer has denied.

AFP

World News

South Korea

Prosecutors

Shooting

Martial Law

LBCI Next
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian plot to kill officer and a blogger
Russia says US and British agents trying to vacate bases in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-25

South Korea's Yoon defies second agency summons over martial law

LBCI
World News
2024-12-06

South Korea defense ministry suspends three commanders involved in martial law operation

LBCI
World News
2024-12-04

South Korean Defense Minister offers to resign after martial law turmoil

LBCI
World News
2024-12-04

South Korean President's aides offer to resign en masse over martial law declaration: Yonhap

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:26

Ukraine says it struck drone depot in Russia's Oryol region

LBCI
World News
04:44

China, Iran FMs agree Mideast ‘not a battleground for big powers’

LBCI
World News
04:07

Turkey's pro-Kurd party to meet jailed PKK leader Saturday

LBCI
World News
03:54

Austria to purchase 12 Italian fighter jets, newspaper says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-18

First flight since Assad's fall takes off from Damascus airport: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Syrian media office clarifies to LBCI Damascus governor's comments on Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29

60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
04:07

Turkey's pro-Kurd party to meet jailed PKK leader Saturday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Syrian media office clarifies to LBCI Damascus governor's comments on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon's General Security investigates wife and daughter of Duraid Rifaat al-Assad over forged passports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:49

Lebanon's Central Bank mandates payments to beneficiaries of circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Hezbollah MP Fadlallah accuses Israel of exploiting ceasefire to target front-line villages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Wadi al-Hujair transformed: Israel's incursion sparks fears of further advances

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Israeli forces demolish homes in Naqoura, artillery targets Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Sirens sound at UNIFIL centers in Naqoura and Ras Naqoura: Lebanon's state media says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More