Jimmy Carter funeral service to be held at Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 9
World News
2024-12-31 | 05:39
Jimmy Carter funeral service to be held at Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 9
A state funeral for Jimmy Carter, the former U.S. president who died on Sunday at the age of 100, will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 9, according to the U.S. Army.
U.S. President Joe Biden, who last year said that Carter had asked him to deliver the eulogy at his funeral, has directed that Jan. 9 be a national day of mourning for Carter throughout the U.S.
The official six-day state funeral for Carter begins on Saturday as his remains travel by motorcade through his hometown of Plains, Georgia, the Army said in a statement.
Carter's remains will then be carried to Atlanta, where he will lie in repose at the Carter Presidential Center until the morning of Jan. 7. His body will then be flown to Washington, D.C., where he will lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol until his national funeral ceremony.
The family will hold a private funeral and interment in Georgia later on Jan. 9, after the ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral.
Carter will be buried in a plot next to his wife, Rosalynn Carter, on the grounds of their longtime home in Plains.
Reuters
World News
Jimmy Carter
Funeral
Service
Washington
Cathedral
US
