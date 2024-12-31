Xi says China's economy faces 'pressure of transformation'

2024-12-31 | 06:53
Xi says China&#39;s economy faces &#39;pressure of transformation&#39;
0min
Xi says China's economy faces 'pressure of transformation'

President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China's economy faces the "pressure of transformation" but could overcome this through hard work, in a New Year's speech broadcast to the nation.

"The current economic operation faces some new situations, challenges from the uncertainty of the external environment, and pressure of transformation from old drivers of growth into new ones, but these can be overcome through hard work," he said in an address broadcast on state television.


AFP
 

