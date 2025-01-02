South Korean police say raid Muan airport over Jeju Air crash that killed 179

South Korean police said they had raided Muan airport and the Jeju Air office Thursday over the crash involving one of the company's Boeing 737-800s that killed 179 people.



"About the plane accident that occurred on December 29, a search and seizure operation is being conducted from 9 a.m. on January 2 at three locations," including Muan, the Jeju Air office in Seoul, plus a regional aviation office, police said in a statement sent to AFP.



