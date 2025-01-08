Trump says NATO members should spend 5% of GDP on defense

President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday that NATO members should spend 5% of their gross domestic product on defense, a significant increase from the current 2% target.



"I think NATO should have 5%," he said. "They can all afford it, but they should be at 5%, not 2%", he said at an hour-long press conference in which he also refused to rule out using military or economic action to pursue the acquisition of the Panama Canal and Greenland, and floated the idea of turning Canada into a U.S. state.