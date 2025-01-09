France hails new Lebanon president, calls for 'strong government'

2025-01-09 | 09:40
France hails new Lebanon president, calls for 'strong government'
France hails new Lebanon president, calls for 'strong government'

France on Thursday welcomed the election by Lebanese lawmakers of army chief Joseph Aoun as president after a two-year vacuum at the top, urging the formation of a strong government to drag the country out of a political and economic crisis.

Extending France's "warm congratulations" to Aoun, the French foreign ministry said his election "opens a new page for the Lebanese" and urged "the appointment of a strong government" that can help the country recover.

AFP
 

