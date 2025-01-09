News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Documentaries
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says new president 'moment of hope' for Lebanon
World News
2025-01-09 | 12:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says new president 'moment of hope' for Lebanon
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday hailed the election of army chief Joseph Aoun as Lebanon's new president as a "moment of hope" for the war-battered country.
"The way is now open to stability and reforms. Europe supports this path," the European Commission president wrote on X.
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
EU
Lebanon
Ursula von der Leyen
Joseph Aoun
Next
Los Angeles wildfires spread to Hollywood as 100,000 ordered to evacuate
Venezuela accuses Maduro opponent Marquez of involvement in 'coup'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's 14th president: New chapter begins, but constitutional concerns linger
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Joseph Aoun elected Lebanon's 14th president: New chapter begins, but constitutional concerns linger
0
Lebanon News
09:02
US Ambassador to Lebanon says 'very happy' with election of Joseph Aoun as President
Lebanon News
09:02
US Ambassador to Lebanon says 'very happy' with election of Joseph Aoun as President
0
Lebanon News
08:44
In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms
Lebanon News
08:44
In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms
0
Lebanon News
08:02
Parliament Speaker Berri announces Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president (Video)
Lebanon News
08:02
Parliament Speaker Berri announces Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president (Video)
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:58
Germany says Lebanese president's election is chance for 'reforms'
World News
12:58
Germany says Lebanese president's election is chance for 'reforms'
0
World News
10:29
France’s Macron welcomes Joseph Aoun’s election, emphasizing reforms and sovereignty
World News
10:29
France’s Macron welcomes Joseph Aoun’s election, emphasizing reforms and sovereignty
0
World News
09:40
France hails new Lebanon president, calls for 'strong government'
World News
09:40
France hails new Lebanon president, calls for 'strong government'
0
World News
06:51
US announces new $500 mn military aid package for Ukraine
World News
06:51
US announces new $500 mn military aid package for Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Israel's military publishes new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Israel's military publishes new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
One killed, one wounded following the Israeli airstrike on Ebba in South Lebanon: Public Health Emergency Operations Center
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
One killed, one wounded following the Israeli airstrike on Ebba in South Lebanon: Public Health Emergency Operations Center
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
11:53
Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army
Lebanon News
11:53
Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:39
Who is Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun?
Lebanon News
07:39
Who is Lebanon's new president Joseph Aoun?
2
Lebanon News
08:44
In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms
Lebanon News
08:44
In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms
3
Lebanon News
05:22
Joseph Aoun fails to secure needed votes in first round, Nabih Berri calls for second round in two hours: Here are the details
Lebanon News
05:22
Joseph Aoun fails to secure needed votes in first round, Nabih Berri calls for second round in two hours: Here are the details
4
Lebanon News
07:38
LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly
Lebanon News
07:38
LAF Commander Joseph Aoun secures more than 86 votes in parliament, expected to be announced Lebanon’s next president shortly
5
Lebanon News
07:43
Parliament elects Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s next president after receiving a total of 99 votes
Lebanon News
07:43
Parliament elects Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s next president after receiving a total of 99 votes
6
Lebanon News
04:01
Lebanon's parliament secures quorum with full attendance of 128 MPs for pivotal presidential election session
Lebanon News
04:01
Lebanon's parliament secures quorum with full attendance of 128 MPs for pivotal presidential election session
7
Lebanon News
01:05
Lebanese MPs share views on LBCI ahead of presidential election session, highlighting divisions over General Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
01:05
Lebanese MPs share views on LBCI ahead of presidential election session, highlighting divisions over General Joseph Aoun
8
Lebanon News
04:46
'Heated' altercation breaks out between MPs during presidential election session (Video)
Lebanon News
04:46
'Heated' altercation breaks out between MPs during presidential election session (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More