News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
2024 was the hottest year on record, scientists express
World News
2025-01-10 | 15:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
2024 was the hottest year on record, scientists express
2024 was the hottest year on record, the World Meteorological Organization said on Friday, and the first in which temperatures exceeded 1.5C above pre-industrial times - a threshold that may lead to more severe climate disasters.
The latest bleak assessment of the state of climate change comes as the death toll from wildfires raging in California climbs at the start of the new year.
The WMO and the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said climate change was pushing the planet's temperature to levels never before experienced by modern humans.
"Today’s assessment from the World Meteorological Organization is clear: Global heating is a cold, hard fact," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement. "There's still time to avoid the worst of climate catastrophe. But leaders must act – now."
The planet's average temperature in 2024 was 1.6 degrees Celsius higher than in the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period, C3S said. The last 10 years have all been in the top 10 hottest years on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
"The trajectory is just incredible," C3S director Carlo Buontempo told Reuters, noting that every month in 2024 was the warmest or second-warmest for that month since records began.
Reuters
World News
World Meteorological Organization
Temperatures
Climate Change
Next
Turkey detains pro-Kurdish mayor in southern district, police and party say
South Korea presidential security chief resigns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-08
EU warns of 'serious blow' from Trump on climate change
World News
2025-01-08
EU warns of 'serious blow' from Trump on climate change
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:08
US, UK reveal widespread sanctions against Russia's energy sector
World News
14:08
US, UK reveal widespread sanctions against Russia's energy sector
0
World News
10:26
Venezuela opposition blasts Nicolas Maduro's swearing-in as 'coup'
World News
10:26
Venezuela opposition blasts Nicolas Maduro's swearing-in as 'coup'
0
Lebanon News
07:49
Italy PM offers Lebanon's new president support
Lebanon News
07:49
Italy PM offers Lebanon's new president support
0
World News
06:54
US House votes to sanction ICC over Israel
World News
06:54
US House votes to sanction ICC over Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-26
Israeli army prioritizes Lebanon front, threatens continued strikes and expands operations in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-26
Israeli army prioritizes Lebanon front, threatens continued strikes and expands operations in Syria
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02
Gaza's Islamic Jihad says Israeli hostage tried to take own life
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02
Gaza's Islamic Jihad says Israeli hostage tried to take own life
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13
Lebanon News
09:16
Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13
2
Lebanon News
03:34
PM Mikati meets President Joseph Aoun: We are entering a new phase, will continue caretaker duties until a government is formed
Lebanon News
03:34
PM Mikati meets President Joseph Aoun: We are entering a new phase, will continue caretaker duties until a government is formed
3
Lebanon News
05:33
Former President Michel Aoun congratulates President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
05:33
Former President Michel Aoun congratulates President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace
4
Lebanon News
05:45
Congressman Darin LaHood congratulates Joseph Aoun, calls for strong government in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:45
Congressman Darin LaHood congratulates Joseph Aoun, calls for strong government in Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?
6
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Lebanon updates fuel prices
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
8
Lebanon News
09:07
Drone strike reportedly targets car in Tayr Debba; casualties reported (Video)
Lebanon News
09:07
Drone strike reportedly targets car in Tayr Debba; casualties reported (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More