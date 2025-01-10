2024 was the hottest year on record, scientists express

World News
2025-01-10 | 15:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2024 was the hottest year on record, scientists express
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
2024 was the hottest year on record, scientists express

2024 was the hottest year on record, the World Meteorological Organization said on Friday, and the first in which temperatures exceeded 1.5C above pre-industrial times - a threshold that may lead to more severe climate disasters.

The latest bleak assessment of the state of climate change comes as the death toll from wildfires raging in California climbs at the start of the new year.

The WMO and the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said climate change was pushing the planet's temperature to levels never before experienced by modern humans.

"Today’s assessment from the World Meteorological Organization is clear: Global heating is a cold, hard fact," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement. "There's still time to avoid the worst of climate catastrophe. But leaders must act – now."

The planet's average temperature in 2024 was 1.6 degrees Celsius higher than in the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period, C3S said. The last 10 years have all been in the top 10 hottest years on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

"The trajectory is just incredible," C3S director Carlo Buontempo told Reuters, noting that every month in 2024 was the warmest or second-warmest for that month since records began.

Reuters
 

World News

World Meteorological Organization

Temperatures

Climate Change

LBCI Next
Turkey detains pro-Kurdish mayor in southern district, police and party say
South Korea presidential security chief resigns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-08

EU warns of 'serious blow' from Trump on climate change

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:08

US, UK reveal widespread sanctions against Russia's energy sector

LBCI
World News
10:26

Venezuela opposition blasts Nicolas Maduro's swearing-in as 'coup'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

Italy PM offers Lebanon's new president support

LBCI
World News
06:54

US House votes to sanction ICC over Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-26

Israeli army prioritizes Lebanon front, threatens continued strikes and expands operations in Syria

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02

Gaza's Islamic Jihad says Israeli hostage tried to take own life

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

PM Mikati meets President Joseph Aoun: We are entering a new phase, will continue caretaker duties until a government is formed

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Former President Michel Aoun congratulates President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Congressman Darin LaHood congratulates Joseph Aoun, calls for strong government in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:16

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Drone strike reportedly targets car in Tayr Debba; casualties reported (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More