Japan Foreign Minister Iwaya says he will attend Trump inauguration ceremony

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said on Sunday he planned to attend Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president on Jan. 20, as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's government hopes to maintain close ties with its security ally.



"We aim to build a relationship of trust with the Trump administration securely," Iwaya told a talk show on public broadcaster NHK. He said he was seeking a meeting with Senator Marco Rubio, Trump's pick to be secretary of state.



India and Australia also announced that their foreign ministers would attend the swearing-in as Trump returns to the White House.



It will be Iwaya's first visit to the United States since he became foreign minister in October. Japan, a longtime U.S. ally that enjoyed good relations with Trump during his first administration, is keen to get off to a good start in his second.





Reuters