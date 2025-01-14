Donald Trump calls special counsel Jack Smith 'deranged' after report release

Donald Trump called special counsel Jack Smith "deranged" after the release of his report Tuesday saying the incoming U.S. president would have been convicted for his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election if he hadn't been elected again.



"Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of his 'boss,' Crooked Joe Biden, so he ends up writing yet another 'Report' based on information that the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs ILLEGALLY DESTROYED AND DELETED, because it showed how totally innocent I was," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.



AFP