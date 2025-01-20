Israel annexing West Bank would be 'most serious violation of intl law': UN chief says

A total or partial annexation of the West Bank by Israel "would constitute a most serious violation of international law," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday, denouncing statements by Israeli officials suggesting such a move.



"I am deeply concerned about an existential threat to the integrity and contiguity of the occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza and the West Bank," he told a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Middle East, citing "Israeli administrative changes" over the past two years.



AFP