Zelensky congratulates Trump and hopes for 'just peace' in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration, saying his return to the White House marked an "opportunity" to achieve "just peace" in Ukraine.



"Today is a day of change and also a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges," Zelensky said on social media.



"President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority," he added.



AFP