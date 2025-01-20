Mexico president congratulates Trump, urges 'dialogue, respect'

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum congratulated her U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on his inauguration on Monday and called for "dialogue, respect and cooperation" between the closely connected countries.



"On behalf of the government of Mexico, I congratulate Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States of America. As neighbors and business partners, dialogue, respect, and cooperation will always be the symbol of our relationship," she wrote on X.



AFP