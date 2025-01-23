Earthquakes above magnitude 5 strike Philippines

Two earthquakes jolted the Philippines several hours apart on Thursday, authorities said, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.



A magnitude 5.8 quake occurred off the town of San Francisco in Southern Leyte province in the central region of Visayas at 07:39 a.m (2339 GMT), according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).



A magnitude 5.4 earthquake followed four hours later that hit Siocon town in the southern Mindanao region.



The agency had recorded at least 68 aftershocks from the Visayas tremor. There were no immediate reports of injuries from either tremor.





Reuters