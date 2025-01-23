Germany working hard to deport more criminals to Afghanistan: Interior minister

World News
2025-01-23 | 08:44
High views
0min
Germany working hard to deport more criminals to Afghanistan: Interior minister

Germany is working intensively to deport more criminals to Afghanistan, said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser in Berlin on Thursday, a day after an Afghan asylum seeker was arrested for a deadly knife attack.

"We are the only country in Europe to have deported serious criminals back to Afghanistan for the first time since the Taliban rule. And I would like to make it very clear that we are working hard to deport further criminals to Afghanistan," said Faeser.

The interior minister also took aim at the EU's Dublin rules, under which someone's asylum application has to be processed in their first country of arrival.

The suspected attacker in the southern German city of Aschaffenburg had come to Germany via Bulgaria.

"We are already seeing once again that the Dublin system no longer works," said Faeser.


Reuters
 

World News

Germany

Deport

Criminals

Afghanistan

Interior

Minister

