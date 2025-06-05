Colorado fire-bomb suspect to make court appearance

The man charged with fire-bombing a Colorado march by people who wanted to raise awareness of Israeli hostages in Gaza is scheduled to be formally charged in state court on Thursday, as those he targeted vowed to carry on their efforts.



State prosecutors say Mohamed Soliman, 45, faces nearly 400 years in prison on attempted murder charges in state court. He also faces other state charges.



Prosecutors on Wednesday said the number of people injured in the attack rose to 15 ranging in age from 25 to 88. A dog also was injured.



Soliman also faces federal hate crimes charges that carry a life sentence. A federal court appearance is scheduled for Friday.



Prosecutors say that Soliman, an Egyptian national, on Sunday tossed Molotov cocktails and yelled "Free Palestine" at people taking part in an event organized by Run for Their Lives, an organization devoted to drawing attention to the hostages seized during Hamas' 2023 attack on Israel.





Reuters