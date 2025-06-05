NATO 'very close' to consensus on 5% spending target: US defense chief

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said on Thursday that NATO allies were close to agreeing on a deal regarding defense spending to meet President Donald Trump's demand for five percent of GDP.



"Countries in there are well exceeding two percent, and we think very close, almost near consensus, on a five percent commitment for NATO in The Hague later this month," Hegseth said after meeting NATO counterparts in Brussels.



"There are a few countries that are not quite there yet. I won't name any names. We don't -- it's amongst friends in that room. We'll get them there," he said.



AFP