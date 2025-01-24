U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that Congo's M23 conflict risks spiraling into a broader regional war as Congolese troops battle a rebel advance near the largest eastern city and tens of thousands more people flee.



Fighting has flared more fiercely in Congo's mineral-rich east since the start of the year as the Tutsi-led M23 group seized control of more territory than ever before.



On Friday, the rebel Congo River Alliance (AFC), which includes M23, said they planned to take Goma, the provincial capital and home to over 1 million people.



Congo and the U.N. accuse neighboring Rwanda of fueling the three-year insurgency with its troops and weapons. Rwanda denies this.



Reuters