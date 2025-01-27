News
EU agrees 'roadmap' for easing Syria sanctions
World News
27-01-2025 | 10:55
EU agrees 'roadmap' for easing Syria sanctions
EU foreign ministers on Monday agreed to begin easing sanctions on Syria after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, the bloc's top diplomat said.
"While we aim to move fast, the lifting of sanctions can be reversed if wrong steps are taken," foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
EU
Syria
Sanctions
Bashar al-Assad
Kaja Kallas
