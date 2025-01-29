US threat of Mexico, Canada tariffs to 'create action' on migrants, drugs: Lutnick

Donald Trump's nominee for commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, said Wednesday that the U.S. president's near-term tariff threats on Canada and Mexico were to "create action" from them on issues like illegal migration and fentanyl.



"The short-term issue is illegal migration" alongside "fentanyl coming into this country," he told lawmakers at a confirmation hearing. "As far as I know, they are acting swiftly, and if they execute it, there will be no tariff."



AFP