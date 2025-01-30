UK warns Rwanda of threat to aid over its involvement in DRC conflict

Britain has warned Rwanda that its involvement in an escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo could jeopardize the over $1 billion of aid it receives every year.



Rwanda-backed M23 rebels captured Goma, a city of 2 million people in the DRC, on Monday, ignoring widespread calls for them to halt their offensive and enact a ceasefire. They extended their advance on Wednesday.



Rwandan forces backed up M23 in Goma, according to Congo, the United States, and other Western powers. Rwanda has denied its involvement.



Reuters