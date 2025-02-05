US House Speaker praises Trump's Gaza initiative

05-02-2025 | 11:08
US House Speaker praises Trump&#39;s Gaza initiative
US House Speaker praises Trump's Gaza initiative

Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday praised President Donald Trump's proposal for the U.S. to take over war-torn Gaza and said House Republicans would "stand with" Trump on his initiative.

Johnson also told a weekly news conference that he would discuss Gaza with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is due to meet with Johnson at the Capitol on Thursday.

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Mike Johnson

Donald Trump

Gaza

Israel

