EU Council chief says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence

07-02-2025 | 02:36
EU Council chief says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence
EU Council chief says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence

European Council chief Antonio Costa on Friday warned sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) were a threat to the wider judicial system after U.S. President Donald Trump punished the court over its probes into America and Israel.

"Sanctioning the ICC threatens the Court's independence and undermines the international criminal justice system as a whole," Costa, who heads the body representing the EU's 27 member states, wrote on X.

