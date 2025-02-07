News
EU Council chief says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence
World News
07-02-2025 | 02:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU Council chief says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence
European Council chief Antonio Costa on Friday warned sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) were a threat to the wider judicial system after U.S. President Donald Trump punished the court over its probes into America and Israel.
"Sanctioning the ICC threatens the Court's independence and undermines the international criminal justice system as a whole," Costa, who heads the body representing the EU's 27 member states, wrote on X.
AFP
World News
European Council
Antonio Costa
International Criminal Court (ICC)
Donald Trump
Israel
0
World News
2025-01-21
EU will be 'pragmatic' towards Trump's US: EU chief
World News
2025-01-21
EU will be 'pragmatic' towards Trump's US: EU chief
0
Middle East News
2024-11-28
EU's Borrell says ICC's decisions must be respected
Middle East News
2024-11-28
EU's Borrell says ICC's decisions must be respected
0
Middle East News
2024-11-29
Iran nuclear ambitions 'threaten all of us': UK foreign intelligence chief
Middle East News
2024-11-29
Iran nuclear ambitions 'threaten all of us': UK foreign intelligence chief
0
Middle East News
2025-01-12
EU ministers to discuss lifting of Syria sanctions: EU foreign policy chief
Middle East News
2025-01-12
EU ministers to discuss lifting of Syria sanctions: EU foreign policy chief
0
World News
01:59
Ukraine 'ready' to open humanitarian corridor in Russia's Kursk region: Presidency to AFP
World News
01:59
Ukraine 'ready' to open humanitarian corridor in Russia's Kursk region: Presidency to AFP
0
World News
01:51
WFP receives dozens of US stop work orders despite emergency waiver
World News
01:51
WFP receives dozens of US stop work orders despite emergency waiver
0
World News
00:49
Trump imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court
World News
00:49
Trump imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court
0
World News
00:26
US State Secretary Rubio to visit Middle East after Trump's proposal to take over Gaza
World News
00:26
US State Secretary Rubio to visit Middle East after Trump's proposal to take over Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
0
World News
2025-01-28
Congo's Goma hospitals overwhelmed with wounded, dead bodies in the streets: UN agencies
World News
2025-01-28
Congo's Goma hospitals overwhelmed with wounded, dead bodies in the streets: UN agencies
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Israel intensifies aerial assault on Beirut with strikes on Jnah and Haret Hreik
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Israel intensifies aerial assault on Beirut with strikes on Jnah and Haret Hreik
0
Middle East News
02:28
Israel 'hails' Trump for imposing sanctions on 'immoral' ICC
Middle East News
02:28
Israel 'hails' Trump for imposing sanctions on 'immoral' ICC
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
2
Lebanon News
11:27
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
Lebanon News
11:27
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
3
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Last-minute disagreement delays announcement of Lebanon's government: Insights on the deadlock
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Last-minute disagreement delays announcement of Lebanon's government: Insights on the deadlock
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
7
Lebanon News
00:12
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details
Lebanon News
00:12
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
