Macron says there is 'need for rules' for AI development

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday there was a "need for rules" to govern artificial intelligence, in an apparent rebuff to U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who had criticized excessive regulation.



"We need these rules for AI to move forward," Macron said at a Paris summit shortly after Vance spoke there. Macron insisted on the "need to continue advancing international governance" of the technology after Vance blasted European efforts at regulation.



AFP