Greece announces support measures for Santorini workers amid quakes

Greece announced Tuesday temporary measures to support workers on its popular tourism island of Santorini as earthquakes rattled the island for a second week.



Thousands of earthquakes measuring up to 5.3 magnitude have been recorded in the Aegean Sea off Santorini since February 1, prompting authorities to declare it in a state of emergency for at least a month.



Authorities have shut schools on Santorini and nearby islands and deployed rescuers and the army. More than 11,000 people, among those many seasonal workers, have fled.



Greece's labor ministry said it was taking steps to preserve jobs and provide financial support to workers and businesses on Santorini, one of Europe's most popular summer getaways whose economy depends heavily on tourism.



Under the measures, businesses could suspend workers' contracts until March 3 but layoffs were prohibited. At the end of the suspension period, businesses would need to retain the same number of jobs are before, it said.







Reuters