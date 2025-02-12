US troops 'will not' deploy to Ukraine under peace deal: Hegseth says

World News
12-02-2025 | 09:15
High views
US troops 'will not' deploy to Ukraine under peace deal: Hegseth says
0min
US troops 'will not' deploy to Ukraine under peace deal: Hegseth says

New U.S. defense chief Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that Washington would not deploy troops to Ukraine under any peace deal and that Ukraine regaining all its land or joining NATO was unrealistic.

"To be clear, as part of any security guarantee, there will not be U.S. troops deployed to Ukraine," Hegseth told a meeting of Kyiv's backers in Brussels.

AFP

World News

United States

Troops

Ukraine

Peace

Deal

