Europe must provide 'overwhelming share' of Ukraine aid: Hegseth says

On Wednesday, new U.S. defense chief Pete Hegseth told NATO's European members they must provide the lion's share of future aid for Kyiv, warning that Washington "will no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship" with its allies.



"Safeguarding European security must be an imperative for European members of NATO," Hegseth told a meeting of Ukraine's backers in Brussels. "Europe must provide the overwhelming share of future lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine."



AFP