Trump predicts Ukraine ceasefire in 'not too distant future'

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a ceasefire in Ukraine in the "not too distant future," adding Wednesday that the country -- which is fighting off a Russian invasion -- needs fresh elections "at some point."



Trump was speaking to reporters at the White House hours after revealing that he had spoken to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and that the two had agreed to start Ukraine peace talks, sparking concerns Kyiv immediately and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could be frozen out of the process.



AFP