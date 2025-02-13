News
Ukraine must be 'closely involved' in any peace talks: NATO chief
World News
13-02-2025 | 02:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine must be 'closely involved' in any peace talks: NATO chief
NATO chief Mark Rutte said Ukraine must be involved in peace talks and any final deal needs to be "enduring" after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to launch negotiations.
"Of course, this is crucial -- (when) we talk about Ukraine that Ukraine is closely involved in everything happening about Ukraine," Rutte told journalists ahead of a meeting of alliance defense ministers.
AFP
World News
NATO
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
Peace
Talks
